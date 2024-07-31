﻿
News / Metro

New railway line to connect Shanghai's two international airports

A new train connecting Shanghai's two airports will begin trial operations in September and be operational by the end of the year, offering quicker access to Shanghai Disneyland.
Yuan Ye

At the yard

A new railway connecting Shanghai's two international airports will begin trial operations in September and open by the end of the year.

It currently takes 100 minutes by Metro and approximately an hour by shuttle buses or taxis, depending on the traffic. The new rail link will shorten the travel time to about 40 minutes while providing easier and faster access to Shanghai Disneyland.

The Shanghai Shen-Tie Investment Company, investor and constructor of the intra-city railway, claimed that the airport connection line, which runs 68.6 kilometers through Minhang and Xuhui districts and the Pudong New Area, completed its speed test. It reached 176 kilometers per hour, 10 percent faster than its designed maximum operation speed of 160 kilometers per hour. It also cleared other system and function checks.

Yuan Ye

The train cockpit

With the commute time between the Hongqiao and Pudong transportation hubs substantially reduced, the new railway line will especially benefit those living or traveling in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Seven of its nine stations will be put into operation in September and travelers can transfer to other Metro lines and the maglev. The stations are Hongqiao Terminal 2, Zhongchun Road, Jinghong Road, Sanlin South, Kangqiao East, Shanghai International Tourism Resorts Zone, and Pudong Terminals 1 and 2.

Ti Gong

The white and blue carriages

The line is also expected to provide passengers with a comfortable riding experience with spacious carriages and intelligent technologies.

The trains boast a pioneering design, with the head and middle cars being the same length, allowing for variable configurations and increased operational efficiency and safety.

The line's interior design is spacious and bright, with a ceiling inspired by flight takeoff elements, creating a dynamic and high-tech atmosphere.

The carriages' overall design includes blue and white Shanghai-related patterns, such as the Oriental Pearl Tower motif on the luggage racks.

The space between the seats is adequate for a 1.8-meter-tall adult carrying a carry-on suitcase or backpack.

Yuan Ye

Spacious and comfortable seats

The train has sockets and USB/Type-C charging ports between seats, allowing passengers to recharge laptops, phones, tablets, and other electronic devices.

Additionally, there is a designated wheelchair area and handrails.

Yuan Ye

Above each door, there are visible indications of how long it will take to walk to the terminals and metro stations, allowing people to plan their trips more efficiently.

Smart technologies can also help improve transportation efficiency and passenger service. In the driving cab, there are not only meters that display driving-related data, but also gadgets that provide specific services for each carriage, such as temperature adjustment, to ensure that passengers have a more pleasant experience.

The line's ticket price has yet to be published.

Yuan Ye

Above each door, the walk time to terminals and Metro stations is clearly marked.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
