University students participate in month-long 'Dunhuang Custodian' project.

The fifth edition of the "Dunhuang Culture Custodian" volunteer program has concluded, capping off a month-long cultural immersion for 20 young scholars from several Shanghai universities.

The initiative, launched in 2017 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in partnership with the Dunhuang Academy, aims to provide volunteers with knowledge of the Mogao Grottoes as well as improve their talents in Dunhuang cultural study and diffusion.

The Mogao Grottoes, the apex of Dunhuang culture, are a treasure trove of ancient murals and sculptures, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They present thousands of years of Chinese history in diverse domains such as art, Buddhism, music, and technology. It has drawn 50 volunteers to participate in the past four editions of the cultural heritage conservation and protection program.

Students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University, Shanghai University, and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology comprise the fifth batch of student volunteers, selected from thousands of applicants in May.

They took courses taught by Dunhuang Academy experts to learn the fundamentals of the Mogao Grottoes, ranging from technical terms to professional explanations. They trained in the caves to experience the magnificence and mystery of the Mogao Grottoes before embarking on spreading Dunhuang culture.