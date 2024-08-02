﻿
University students participate in month-long 'Dunhuang Custodian' project.

The "Dunhuang Culture Custodian," a Shanghai Jiao Tong University-Dunhuang Academy program, concluded a month-long cultural activity for young scholars from Shanghai universities.
Ti Gong

The Dunhuang Cultural Custodian project

The fifth edition of the "Dunhuang Culture Custodian" volunteer program has concluded, capping off a month-long cultural immersion for 20 young scholars from several Shanghai universities.

The initiative, launched in 2017 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University in partnership with the Dunhuang Academy, aims to provide volunteers with knowledge of the Mogao Grottoes as well as improve their talents in Dunhuang cultural study and diffusion.

The Mogao Grottoes, the apex of Dunhuang culture, are a treasure trove of ancient murals and sculptures, as well as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. They present thousands of years of Chinese history in diverse domains such as art, Buddhism, music, and technology. It has drawn 50 volunteers to participate in the past four editions of the cultural heritage conservation and protection program.

Students from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, East China Normal University, Shanghai University, and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology comprise the fifth batch of student volunteers, selected from thousands of applicants in May.

They took courses taught by Dunhuang Academy experts to learn the fundamentals of the Mogao Grottoes, ranging from technical terms to professional explanations. They trained in the caves to experience the magnificence and mystery of the Mogao Grottoes before embarking on spreading Dunhuang culture.

Ti Gong

Volunteers taking a class on Dunhuang culture.

Ti Gong

Young volunteers trained at Dunhuang.

During their month-long stay in Dunhuang, the volunteers completed 1,600 hours of service, giving guided tours and explaining the fascinating stories and legends behind the ancient murals and sculptures. They also created souvenirs such as T-shirts, backpacks, badges, and seals printed with Dunhuang features.

At the conclusion ceremony, Zhao Shengliang, Dunhuang Academy's Party Secretary, lauded the volunteers' efforts and emphasized the necessity of maintaining the collaboration with Shanghai Jiao Tong University to use its strengths in science and technology for cultural preservation.

  • The volunteers provide services to tourists.

    Ti Gong
Ti Gong

Products designed by volunteers.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University
