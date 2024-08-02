Shanghai In My Mind: What do artists see when they look at a city?
Shanghai welcomes international artists to explore its heart and streets, who will capture the spirit of this city and create artwork inspired by their vision of "Shanghai."
How many sides does a city have? What do artists see when they look at a city? This summer, Shanghai welcomes artists from all over the world to explore its heart and streets. From the ancient Yuyuan Garden to the futuristic Shanghai Tower, they will capture the spirit of this dynamic city and create artwork inspired by their vision of "Shanghai."
