Zhapu Road in Hongkou District, which gained fame from the movie "She's Got No Name" directed by Peter Chan, is set to become a new cultural and culinary destination.

Imaginechina

Zhapu Road in Hongkou District, which gained instant fame from the movie "She's Got No Name" directed by Peter Chan, is set to become a new cultural and culinary destination. At a press conference on Tuesday, Hongkou officials announced plans to preserve the historical and cultural essence of Zhapu Road while integrating a film and culinary theme. The Chan movie, which premiered at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival in May, showcases the area's unique cultural and historical attractions. Officials said that the project would create a unique area combining film culture and dining experiences. The focus would be on attracting high-quality, distinctive restaurants, leveraging the area's central location and cultural appeal, said Huang Yi, deputy director of the Sichuan Road N. Subdistrict. Huang said the initiative aimed to draw locals and tourists to enjoy food and film in a vibrant urban setting.

Ti Gong

Currently, the section of the road from No. 426 to 490 is included in the project, with plans to extend to the southern part of the street eventually. Some historical scenes from the movie will be preserved. An opening ceremony is scheduled for next month, and eateries selling traditional Shanghai cuisine, such as fried pork chops and rice cakes, will soon open in the area. As part of the Shanghai Summer campaign, Hongkou also revealed its key events from August to October, with over 100 activities planned, including concerts, literary festivals, and art exhibitions. Ten major concerts will be held at Hongkou Stadium from August through September, featuring artists including Jolin Tsai and Alan Tam. Shanghai International Literary Week (August 13-19) will host events at the Heping Bookstore, which is opening 24/7, and include a special night of poetry. A series of cross-disciplinary performances will be held for the Shanghai International Arts Festival, blending different art genres such as music, theater, and dance.

Ti Gong

Hongkou aims to boost the summer economy with the launch of its "Hongkou Must" lists, which highlight the top activities, foods and shopping spots. The district's summer initiatives included a range of cultural and commercial events designed to enhance the area's appeal and stimulate economic activity, said Zhu Xiaoyi, deputy director of the Hongkou Commerce Commission. The North Bund area would focus on building an international consumption zone. Events such as the Shanghai International Light and Shadow Festival will feature projection shows and art installations. Sichuan Road N. will host events celebrating cultural trends. In August, a sports event at the Inlet would turn the historical alley into a sports venue. In September, a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the alley would combine Eastern and Western cultural elements. Hongkou would introduce 100 nightime economy demonstration points to showcase the district's night-time appeal and boost nighttime sales, Zhu said. Plans include themed activities and branded columns to support the cultural, sports, tourism, and commercial sectors. These efforts aimed to create a lively, culturally rich environment that attracted both residents and visitors from home and abroad, Zhu said.