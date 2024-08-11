﻿
News / Metro

Major construction project underway in Jing'an

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Construction has begun on four major housing projects in downtown Jing'an District, with an investment of more than 16 billion yuan.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  14:00 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Major construction project underway in Jing'an
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The site of a commercial and residential complex.

Construction has begun on four major housing projects in downtown Jing'an District, with an investment of more than 16 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion).

The largest share of this investment is allocated to an urban renewal project in the Beizhan Subdistrict.

This initiative will see 11 billion yuan dedicated to the preservation, renovation, and new construction of 146,000 square meters of property. Among the project's highlights are the restoration of historic buildings and cultural heritage sites, encompassing 3,000 square meters.

In addition to the urban renewal effort, the remaining three projects include two commercial residential complexes and a new affordable rental housing development aimed at attracting and supporting young professionals.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     