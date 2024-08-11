Major construction project underway in Jing'an

Construction has begun on four major housing projects in downtown Jing'an District, with an investment of more than 16 billion yuan (US$2.2 billion).

The largest share of this investment is allocated to an urban renewal project in the Beizhan Subdistrict.

This initiative will see 11 billion yuan dedicated to the preservation, renovation, and new construction of 146,000 square meters of property. Among the project's highlights are the restoration of historic buildings and cultural heritage sites, encompassing 3,000 square meters.

In addition to the urban renewal effort, the remaining three projects include two commercial residential complexes and a new affordable rental housing development aimed at attracting and supporting young professionals.