Ethnic minorities explore roots at Shanghai Museum
17:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-09 0
This summer, Shanghai had some special guests. Thirty-three kids from the Oroqen, Yi, Naxi, Mongol, and Tibetan ethnic groups came to Shanghai Museum to explore their shared history. It was part of the "Pride from the Mountains" project, a charity practice to celebrate and preserve the diverse cultures of China's ethnic minorities while motivating mountain-area kids to chase their dreams.
