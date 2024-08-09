Shanghai to fully switch to new energy buses, taxis by 2027

Shanghai is set to overhaul its bus and taxi services, completely switching to new energy vehicles by the end of 2027, according to the city's latest work plan update concerning transportation infrastructure and equipment.

From 2024 to 2027, Shanghai plans to replace over 9 percent of its total public buses and taxis with NEVs annually on average. It is estimated that the city will introduce a total of 6,200 NEV buses and 11,000 NEV taxis during this period.

Shanghai has pledged to phase out its aging buses and vigorously develop various types of new energy buses, such as pure electric ones. It will also pilot fuel cell buses, while ensuring that all new and updated vehicles are new energy models, with an average annual update amount of about 1,550 new energy buses.

During this period, the city's newly added or updated taxis will, in principle, all be required to be NEVs, with an expected average annual update number of approximately 2,800 taxis, according to the work plan.

The city will also enhance maintenance of bus batteries, strengthen battery performance requirements and replace the power batteries of buses in a timely manner, with an estimated annual update of 500 sets of bus batteries.