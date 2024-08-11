﻿
News / Metro

Celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day the traditional way

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
Lovebirds have gathered in Pudong's ancient towns of Xinchang and Gaoqiao to celebrate the Qixi Festival, often called Chinese Valentine's Day, with traditional festivities.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
Celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day the traditional way
Ti Gong

Two young people make a souvenir together.

Lovebirds have gathered in Pudong's ancient towns of Xinchang and Gaoqiao to celebrate the Qixi Festival, often called Chinese Valentine's Day, with traditional festivities.

The celebrations began yesterday evening, featuring a range of activities including a garden party where participants dressed in hanfu attire. The event also showcased traditional Chinese art and offered opportunities to engage in local handicraft experiences.

Celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day the traditional way
Ti Gong

Taking a picture with Xinchang's postal card and postal code against the backdrop of historical buildings.

Xinchang has gained popularity as a romantic getaway, partly due to its postal code - 201314 - which translates to "love you forever" in Chinese.

In addition, Xinchang is collaborating with other historic water towns in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces to seek inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Qixi Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     