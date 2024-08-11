Celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day the traditional way
Lovebirds have gathered in Pudong's ancient towns of Xinchang and Gaoqiao to celebrate the Qixi Festival, often called Chinese Valentine's Day, with traditional festivities.
The celebrations began yesterday evening, featuring a range of activities including a garden party where participants dressed in hanfu attire. The event also showcased traditional Chinese art and offered opportunities to engage in local handicraft experiences.
Xinchang has gained popularity as a romantic getaway, partly due to its postal code - 201314 - which translates to "love you forever" in Chinese.
In addition, Xinchang is collaborating with other historic water towns in Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces to seek inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage list.