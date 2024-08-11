4D animated movie showcases world of Asian elephants

A new 4D animated film "Longlong" has been shown in an advance screening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking an early celebration of World Elephant Day on Monday.

A new 4D animated film "Longlong" has been shown in an advance screening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking an early celebration of World Elephant Day on Monday. Produced by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the Shanghai Animation Film Studio, "Longlong" is a scientific fairy tale that delves into the world of Asian elephants and their natural habitat. The film draws inspiration from the remarkable 2021 migration of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan Province, southwest China. Over 17 months, a herd of elephants traveled hundreds of kilometers, captivating global audiences.

Ti Gong

The story's main character, Maomao, is modeled after the real baby elephant Longlong. The film accurately portrays Longlong's unique features, such as his "fringe" fur, skin folds, and his affinity for waterholes. In the narrative, Maomao becomes entangled in vines while protecting a boy named Haohao, echoing Longlong's actual rescue scenario. In July 2021, two-month-old Longlong was found abandoned due to severe leg injuries in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. He was subsequently rescued and taken to the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center. The film also showcases the diverse ecosystems of Xishuangbanna, featuring tropical rainforest species such as the butterfly orchid, orchid mantis, and sunbirds. It blends imaginative storytelling with vibrant visuals to explore themes of empathy and coexistence between humans and elephants.

Ti Gong

Currently, only three species of elephants exist: the Asian elephant, the African savanna elephant, and the African forest elephant. Among these, the Asian elephant is the most endangered, with a population smaller than that of giant pandas. The Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, home to more than 300 Asian elephants, boasts the largest and most widely distributed population of this species in China. The film is slated for its official release at the Shanghai Natural History Museum in September.