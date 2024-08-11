﻿
News / Metro

4D animated movie showcases world of Asian elephants

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
A new 4D animated film "Longlong" has been shown in an advance screening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking an early celebration of World Elephant Day on Monday.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:31 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0

A new 4D animated film "Longlong" has been shown in an advance screening at the Shanghai Natural History Museum, marking an early celebration of World Elephant Day on Monday.

Produced by the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the Shanghai Animation Film Studio, "Longlong" is a scientific fairy tale that delves into the world of Asian elephants and their natural habitat.

The film draws inspiration from the remarkable 2021 migration of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan Province, southwest China. Over 17 months, a herd of elephants traveled hundreds of kilometers, captivating global audiences.

4D animated movie showcases world of Asian elephants
Ti Gong

Maomao loves playing with water, just like Longlong.

The story's main character, Maomao, is modeled after the real baby elephant Longlong. The film accurately portrays Longlong's unique features, such as his "fringe" fur, skin folds, and his affinity for waterholes.

In the narrative, Maomao becomes entangled in vines while protecting a boy named Haohao, echoing Longlong's actual rescue scenario.

In July 2021, two-month-old Longlong was found abandoned due to severe leg injuries in Yunnan's Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture. He was subsequently rescued and taken to the Asian Elephant Breeding and Rescue Center.

The film also showcases the diverse ecosystems of Xishuangbanna, featuring tropical rainforest species such as the butterfly orchid, orchid mantis, and sunbirds.

It blends imaginative storytelling with vibrant visuals to explore themes of empathy and coexistence between humans and elephants.

4D animated movie showcases world of Asian elephants
Ti Gong

Maomao and Haohao.

Currently, only three species of elephants exist: the Asian elephant, the African savanna elephant, and the African forest elephant. Among these, the Asian elephant is the most endangered, with a population smaller than that of giant pandas.

The Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, home to more than 300 Asian elephants, boasts the largest and most widely distributed population of this species in China.

The film is slated for its official release at the Shanghai Natural History Museum in September.

4D animated movie showcases world of Asian elephants
Ti Gong

The biodiversity of Xishuangbanna is showcased in the film.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Xishuangbanna
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     