Spider Man weaves web at Shanghai Disneyland

  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
Shanghai Disneyland will introduce a new Spider Man-themed attraction, which marks its first major attraction which will tell a Marvel story.
Ti Gong

A rendering of Shanghai Disneyland's new Spider-Man themed attraction.

Shanghai Disneyland will introduce a new Spider Man-themed attraction, marking its first major attraction which will tell a Marvel story, Shanghai Disney Resort has announced.

It will be located adjacent to its Zootopia-themed land.

It will feature a thrill coaster, which will immerse guests in a high-speed adventure, helping Spider-Man out of a tricky situation, with all the excitement of a Marvel film.

Ti Gong

An artist's impression of the coaster.

Two new renderings of the attraction were also unveiled today at Horizons – D23 Disney Experiences Showcase during the Disney's global fan expo – D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

As the latest expansion of Shanghai Disney Resort, the new attraction's initial construction preparation work began earlier this year.

Projects at this time also includes a third Disney-themed hotel located adjacent to Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.

