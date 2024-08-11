Spider Man weaves web at Shanghai Disneyland
Shanghai Disneyland will introduce a new Spider Man-themed attraction, marking its first major attraction which will tell a Marvel story, Shanghai Disney Resort has announced.
It will be located adjacent to its Zootopia-themed land.
It will feature a thrill coaster, which will immerse guests in a high-speed adventure, helping Spider-Man out of a tricky situation, with all the excitement of a Marvel film.
Two new renderings of the attraction were also unveiled today at Horizons – D23 Disney Experiences Showcase during the Disney's global fan expo – D23 2024: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
As the latest expansion of Shanghai Disney Resort, the new attraction's initial construction preparation work began earlier this year.
Projects at this time also includes a third Disney-themed hotel located adjacent to Shanghai Disneyland Hotel.