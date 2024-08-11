﻿
Relief at hand after record for heatwave

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-11
The benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station in Shanghai reported a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The benchmark Xujiahui Weather Station in Shanghai reported a temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the 15th consecutive high-temperature day, and this year's 32th day at or above 35 Celsius degrees.

Sunday was also the 12th consecutive day with 37 degrees or higher, breaking Shanghai's previous record of 11 days in 2017, said Shanghai Meterological Bureau.

Though a new record was created, the good news is the weather will finally become cooler.

A thunderstorm and strong winds have hit some areas of Shanghai, bringing down the mercury. In Baoshan District, the temperature dropped by almost 10 degrees.

The highest temperature is forecast to be 35 to 36 degrees on Monday, since when the heatwave is expected to wane gradually. Local residents are also warned of showers and gales between afternoon and midnight.

The high on Tuesday be 34 degrees, indicting the end of this round of scorching days, the weathermen said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xujiahui
