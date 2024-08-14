The great outdoors beckon on group hike in Zhejiang
Escape to the mountains for a refreshing weekend adventure with a Mt Dulin hike organized by Mountain Cat Club, an outdoor club specializing in small-group hikes.
Participants will be able to explore the pristine Grand Canyon in west Zhejiang, traipsing into the untouched forests for an exciting day of stream tracing and cliff jumping.
Mt Dulin, nestled within the Qingliang Peak Nature Reserve, is known for its clear, jelly-like pools and breathtaking scenery.
The river hiking route begins at Yulingguan Village, winding through streams and forest paths that lead to a spectacular waterfall perfect for cliff diving and swimming.
This event offers a unique blend of adventure and natural beauty. The hike covers approximately 3.5 kilometers and is suitable for beginners looking to enhance their river hiking skills.
Two bilingual team leaders will accompany the group. If you are interested, sign up by scanning the following QR code. First come, first served.
Event info:
Date: August 17, 7am
Meeting Place: Sanfo Store, Metro Line 4, Shanghai Stadium Station (Exit 3)
Admission: 388 yuan (The club offers a 10-percent discount to anyone who adopts a stray.)