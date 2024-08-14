The great outdoors beckon on group hike in Zhejiang

Escape to the mountains for a refreshing weekend adventure with a Mt Dulin hike organized by Mountain Cat Club, an outdoor club specializing in small-group hikes.

Participants will be able to explore the pristine Grand Canyon in west Zhejiang, traipsing into the untouched forests for an exciting day of stream tracing and cliff jumping.

Mt Dulin, nestled within the Qingliang Peak Nature Reserve, is known for its clear, jelly-like pools and breathtaking scenery.