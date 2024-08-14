A midsummer literary journey: Sketching Shanghai's urban cultural landscape with international writers
At the call of Shanghai International Literary Week, writers from around the world embarked on a midsummer literary journey along the Bund to learn about the rich history and development that has shaped this metropolis.
