Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:41 UTC+8, 2024-08-21
"Shanghai Architectural Legacy" by local author Wang Weiming is a comprehensive exploration of the architectural evolution of Shanghai over the past 170 years.
Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

"Shanghai Architectural Legacy," a new book by local author Wang Weiming which was released during the Shanghai Book Fair, is a comprehensive exploration of the architectural evolution of Shanghai over the past 170 years.

Published by Shanghai University Press, this English-language book is the fourth book by Wang about Shanghai architecture. Wang, deeply familiar with the city's history since it opened as a port 181 years ago, believes that the history of Shanghai can be summarized by its "acquisition of modernity" and its "modernization movement."

The city's architecture, with its distinct styles – ranging from Neoclassicism and Art Deco to Modernism and Postmodernism – has not only shaped the fundamental appearance of Shanghai but also reflects the city's extraordinary transformation over time. In this turbulent flow of history, Shanghai has undergone a magnificent metamorphosis, rich in legend.

Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

A photo shows the Bund in earlier times.

"Shanghai has undergone a historic transformation involving a conspiracy and rebellion in aesthetics against the violence and vitality of the age in the last 170 years," Wang said.

"I began therefore to research the transformations in Shanghai-style architecture over the course of more than a century. During the process, I attempted to depict Shanghai-style architecture faithfully in its unique historical context."

The book delves into the city's transition from its early Western influences to its modern skyscrapers, capturing the profound impact of architecture on Shanghai's identity.

Throughout the book, Wang intertwines historical facts with personal insights, aiming to uncover "eternal truths" in Shanghai's architectural narrative.

In the book's postscript, starting with personal anecdotes from the mid-1970s, Wang reflects on the awe-inspiring high-rises of Xujiahui and the historical significance of the Bund's majestic buildings.

He reminisces about his childhood experiences in shikumen houses and the gradual realization of their historical value.

Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

An old photo shows shikumen buildings in Ruihuafang community.

The book covers significant architectural milestones, such as the Park Hotel, known locally as the "24-story building" when newly built, and its role in shaping Shanghai's skyline.

It covers the HSBC Building which was established in 1923, with its Neoclassical style that brought glory to the city; the Shanghai Centre established in 1990, where architect John Portman introduced modernism in a groundbreaking way; and the Jinmao Tower established in 1998, designed by the renowned SOM (Skidmore, Owings & Merrill), to interpret Postmodernism.

Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

An old photo shows the HSBC Building which was established in 1923.

Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

An old photo shows the Park Hotel.

Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

An old photo shows the Shanghai Centre.

Wang also discusses the city's architectural renaissance in the 1980s, marked by a surge of modernist and postmodernist structures such as the former Shanghai Hotel and the East China Electric Power Building.

In the new millennium, the focus shifts to Pudong's innovative skyscrapers, epitomized by the Shanghai Tower, which symbolize the city's global aspirations.

Wang highlights the continuous transformation of Shanghai's architecture, emphasizing its role in reflecting the city's dynamic growth and cultural exchange. His writing not only chronicles the city's architectural journey but also celebrates the enduring spirit and identity of Shanghai as it continues to evolve.

Local author explores city's architectural legacy in latest book
Ti Gong

Sinan Mansions is a well-known Shanghai address.

