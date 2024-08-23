﻿
How was ancient China revived in the Wukong video game?

This video showcase how drones captured 3D scenes at ancient architectural sites, which have become flooded with traffic alongside the game's popularity.
Drones and advanced 3D scanning technologies were used to produce the video game "Black Myth: Wukong," which debuted on Tuesday and captivated millions of players, also causing a surge of interest in ancient Chinese architecture and sculpture.

The game soared to the top of Steam's Most Played Games list, with over 2.2 million concurrent players at its peak. Beyond the numbers, the game has inspired players to explore real-world locations behind its in-game settings.

Flights of drones, including DJI devices, contributed the vivid and stunning graphics or immersive gameplay and the deep connection it fosters with Chinese traditional culture, industry insiders who were involved told Shanghai Daily.

The multi-angle videos help game developers produce game scenes infinitely closer to the real sites, experts said.

This video showcases how drones capture 3D scenes at ancient architectural sites, which have become flooded with traffic alongside the game's popularity. Included are Yungang Grotto (云冈石窟) in Shanxi Province; Dazu Grotto (大足石窟) in Chongqing city; Mount Fanjing (梵净山) in Guizhou Province; and the Pagoda of Fogong Temple (应县木塔) in Shanxi Province.

Edited by Zhu Shenshen.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
DJI
﻿
﻿
