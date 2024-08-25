Secrets of success among young entrepreneurs shared

What can I do if I fail in entrepreneurship? Where can I obtain financial management knowledge? Here are some answers from Shanghai's young entrepreneurs.

What can I do if I fail in entrepreneurship? Where can I obtain financial management knowledge? Here are the contribution and wisdom from Shanghai's young entrepreneurs as solutions. A solicitation was launched by Shanghai Committee of the Communist Youth League of China in July to collect suggestions on "youth entrepreneurship" in the city, which received a warm response from young entrepreneurs. They either talked about their own feeling and experiences on the entrepreneurial atmosphere of Shanghai over the past five years or made suggestions for creating a better entrepreneurial environment in Shanghai in the future.

Ti Gong

The organizers studied insights and suggestions based on entrepreneurship experience, policies, services, ability, and spirit, and actively adopted them. Ten pieces of "golden suggestions" were honored by the youth league over the weekend. The event focuses on the entrepreneurial voices of youngsters in the process of building a people-friendly city. The purpose is to introduce more precise measures, form more practical results, benefit youth entrepreneurship, and attract and gather more outstanding young entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and achieve their careers in Shanghai. Yu Weijie, general manager of a construction engineering company in Fengxian District, found that Shanghai faces challenges such as a lack of innovation and entrepreneurship platforms and an imperfect financial support system in promoting youth innovation and entrepreneurship. Therefore, he suggested "supporting and guiding social capital, universities and enterprises to jointly build a variety of innovation and entrepreneurship platforms, encouraging enterprises to set up innovation laboratories, and providing more project support for young entrepreneurial talent."

Ti Gong

Hu Fei, who started his business in new media, found that young entrepreneurs in the city are confronted with many financial management challenges. "It is suggested to carry out targeted financial management training courses, provide one-on-one financial consulting service, promote the application of financial management software tools, and establish a financial management communication platform for young entrepreneurs," said Hu. The other proposals involve establishing a youth entrepreneurial failure protection mechanism, strengthening support for young entrepreneurs in the public welfare industry, and encouraging financial institutions to provide financial service to youth entrepreneurial projects, among others.

Ti Gong

Over the weekend, several young entrepreneurs shared their entrepreneurial stories and voices in Xuhui District as part of the event, offering suggestions and strategies through dialogue and contributing their youthful wisdom to the construction of the "People's City." These suggestions can help optimize and improve the diverse needs of the young entrepreneurial groups, and promote Shanghai to build a city development model where youth development and urban development interact positively, the youth league said. The organizers will sort out the "golden ideas" that emerged in the solicitation into "golden keys" for innovation and entrepreneurship and coordinate relevant departments to promote their implementation, officials said.