Kazakh journalists explore SUMG's tech-driven newsroom
On August 27, journalists from Kazakhstan's mainstream media visited Shanghai United Media Group, where they explored the group's innovations in media convergence and digital transformation. They were impressed by the high-tech facilities, including a virtual studio, IP creation space, and an interactive selfie screen from The Paper.
"These technologies offer a great way to engage young people in both reading and socio-political life," said Lyubov Dobrota, a reporter from Kazakhstanskaya Pravda.