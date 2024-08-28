﻿
Shanghai to increase off-campus activities for students

Government departments will pool resources and work with various institutions to offer a wider variety of opportunities and enhance the overall development of students.
Shanghai will increase off-campus activities for primary and high school students to enhance their overall development, according to a new regulation passed by the city's legislature.

The regulation urges schools to get students to take part in field trips and exploratory activities to enhance their sense of social responsibility, innovative spirit and hands-on abilities.

It stipulates that schools should work out annual plans to arrange activities for students. Schools are also required to include the performance of students in such activities in their overall assessment.

All levels of government will be utilized to ensure the supply of such practice opportunities, including a pool of resources ranging from science and sports to culture and tourism. Government departments will work with institutions like universities, museums, research institutes, memorials, stadiums, galleries, libraries and archives.

It encourages other social organizations and individuals to provide support for schools, by building venues or facilities or making donations and sponsorships. In return, they will be able to enjoy tax incentives or cost relief.

It also states the city should cooperate with other places in the Yangtze River Delta region and cities in other provinces to share resources and offer more off-campus education opportunities.

The regulation takes effect on September 1.

Schools have welcomed the regulation.

Wu Zhao, principal of Gezhi High School in downtown Huangpu District, said he expected more social support for schools.

"Off-campus activities are important for the education of students, so we have been arranging such programs," he said. "Previously, we could only find limited resources from our own network. After the regulation takes effect, we will have access to more resources and be able to provide more choices to our students."



﻿
