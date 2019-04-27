﻿
Kazakh journalists have weeklong China tech tour in Shanghai

The six journalists, from six Kazakh mainstream media outlets, were invited to witness technological innovation and industrial development throughout China, starting in Shanghai.
For six journalists from Kazakhstan, the two-day visit to Shanghai has been filled with surprises, and serves as an ideal start to their seven-day trip around China.

Representing six Kazakh mainstream media outlets, the journalists were invited to witness technological innovation and industrial development, and visited Jiading District in northwestern Shanghai on Monday, which is a base for car manufacturing and innovation.

Shot by Yu Wenhao. Edited by Nadire. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

The delegation went to Jiading Hydrogen Park and the EV-AI Future Mobility Park, which present 10 years of EV achievements in Shanghai.

Dulat Zhumagazin, from Toppress, said: "China's auto industry has emerged as a global leader. They can offer every type of vehicle imaginable, from electric to hydrogen-powered cars, as we can see today."

While visiting the National Science and Technology Park of Tongji University, the delegation saw the latest developments in battery research.

Saida Zharkinova, from Delovoy Kazakhstan, said: "Every time I visit China, I discover something new. Today, we toured an enormous facility, a hydro park, where they're advancing new technologies in hydroelectric power. For us in Kazakhstan, this still feels like the future since it's not widely used yet, so it's mostly known just to experts."

After visiting the Shanghai Jiading Comprehensive Bonded Zone, Lyubov Dobrota, from the Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, said: "For a population of 20 million, there are 10 free zones, duty-free zones. That's impressive. I think it's fantastic that China has such experience, and we're excited to share it with our readers. It's quite possible that some of the innovations already implemented in China could be very useful in our cities and regions too."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
