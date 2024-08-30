Huangpu engages with residents to improve services

Huangpu District introduced five major initiatives on Friday to boost social work and community services.

The new measures focus on better engaging residents, strengthening community support systems, and enhancing the quality of local governance.

The initiatives include expanding how the district collects and acts on suggestions from residents.

Huangpu plans to make it easier for people to share their concerns and ideas on local issues, with a goal of covering more topics and getting more residents involved.

It aims to better understand and address the needs of the community, leading to more effective solutions.

Meanwhile, Huangpu will enhance coordination across different neighborhood levels – from streets to residential areas – to ensure that governance is consistent and effective.