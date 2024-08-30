﻿
News / Metro

Huangpu engages with residents to improve services

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Huangpu District introduced five major initiatives on Friday to boost social work and community services.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  15:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-31       0
Huangpu engages with residents to improve services
Ti Gong

Huangpu residents and officials share opinions on how to improve community services.

Huangpu District introduced five major initiatives on Friday to boost social work and community services.

The new measures focus on better engaging residents, strengthening community support systems, and enhancing the quality of local governance.

The initiatives include expanding how the district collects and acts on suggestions from residents.

Huangpu plans to make it easier for people to share their concerns and ideas on local issues, with a goal of covering more topics and getting more residents involved.

It aims to better understand and address the needs of the community, leading to more effective solutions.

Meanwhile, Huangpu will enhance coordination across different neighborhood levels – from streets to residential areas – to ensure that governance is consistent and effective.

Huangpu engages with residents to improve services
Ti Gong

Volunteers present a stage drama about their efforts to improve community services in Huangpu.

The effort includes improving the use of public spaces and platforms where residents can engage with local authorities.

The district also plans to create a comprehensive training and development program for social workers, helping them to build their skills and advance their careers.

It plans to create new service hubs and networks that will make it easier for residents in these areas to access the help they need.

Furthermore, Huangpu will also organize volunteers to take on key roles in supporting economic development, social services, and other areas that need assistance.

It will launch new volunteer programs and form specialized teams to tackle specific community challenges.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Huangpu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     