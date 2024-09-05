China Eastern to launch Shanghai-Kazan direct flights

China Eastern Airlines is set to launch the first direct flight between Shanghai and Kazan, a central Russian city, starting on September 28.

Serviced by flight numbers MU5065 and MU5066, the new route will offer three weekly round trips on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the Shanghai-Kazan route are now available for purchase on the official website and app of China Eastern Airlines.

Tickets for the first flight from Shanghai to Kazan on September 28 were priced at 2,170 yuan (US$305.70) while the return trip cost 2,015 yuan, the airline's official website showed on Thursday.

The outbound flight is scheduled to depart from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:30pm local time and arrive at Kazan International Airport at 5pm local time.

Return flights will depart Kazan at 8pm local time and arrive in Shanghai Pudong at 9am local time the following day.

The airline plans to operate the route with A330 aircraft, which are equipped with high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi services that allow passengers to stay connected throughout the flight.

Kazan, a vibrant city with a rich history, offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures and is one of the three historical and cultural cities of Russia, alongside Moscow and St. Petersburg.