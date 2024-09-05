﻿
China Eastern to launch Shanghai-Kazan direct flights

China Eastern Airline is set to launch the first direct flight between Shanghai and Kazan, a central Russian city, with round trip flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Ti Gong

Shanghai and Kazan will be directly connected by a new direct flight service starting September 28.

China Eastern Airlines is set to launch the first direct flight between Shanghai and Kazan, a central Russian city, starting on September 28.

Serviced by flight numbers MU5065 and MU5066, the new route will offer three weekly round trips on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the Shanghai-Kazan route are now available for purchase on the official website and app of China Eastern Airlines.

Tickets for the first flight from Shanghai to Kazan on September 28 were priced at 2,170 yuan (US$305.70) while the return trip cost 2,015 yuan, the airline's official website showed on Thursday.

The outbound flight is scheduled to depart from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 12:30pm local time and arrive at Kazan International Airport at 5pm local time.

Return flights will depart Kazan at 8pm local time and arrive in Shanghai Pudong at 9am local time the following day.

The airline plans to operate the route with A330 aircraft, which are equipped with high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi services that allow passengers to stay connected throughout the flight.

Kazan, a vibrant city with a rich history, offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures and is one of the three historical and cultural cities of Russia, alongside Moscow and St. Petersburg.

CFP

An aerial view shows the cityscape of Kazan along the Volga River.

Ti Gong

Kazan Kremlin is the largest mosque in Russia and was declared a World Heritage Site in 2000.

The city is known for its beautiful architecture, including the Kazan Kremlin, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and is also a popular destination for winter sports and cultural events.

The launch of direct flights has significantly reduced the travel time between two cities. Previously, travelers between Shanghai and Kazan had to transit through third cities such as Moscow or Dubai, extending the journey to over 15 hours. The new flights will take around 9.5 hours.

Expanding its international routes, China Eastern Airlines now provides direct flights from various Chinese cities to Russia, including Shanghai-Moscow, Shanghai-St. Petersburg, and direct flights to Moscow from Beijing, Xi'an and Shenyang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
