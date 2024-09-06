Yuyuan launches seven-stop citywalk for Mid-Autumn
Yuyuan Garden Malls has launched a special citywalk event for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 17 this year.
A major feature of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the event invites visitors to explore seven different scenic sites, all part of a unique cultural journey designed to celebrate the Mid-Autumn season.
It aims to offer a one-stop experience for visitors to experience themed stops at both the malls and the nearby BFC Bund Financial Center.
The event focuses on traditional Chinese aesthetics, combined with modern elements like innovative lighting and art installations.
Throughout the citywalk, more than 20 crescent moons will light up the area, including a special double moon installation at the heart of the malls.
At the Central Plaza in Yuyuan, visitors will be greeted by the "Moon Reflection on the Water," a visual display that uses mirrors to create the illusion of the moon reflecting across rivers.
The Zigzag Bridge, another key attraction, hosts the "Twelve Moons Bath," where 12 illuminated moons will guide visitors across the water, symbolizing the changing lunar phases.
On Ninghui Road, visitors can walk beneath glowing stars designed to evoke a sense of wonder, and at Golden Plaza, guests can engage in a creative activity called "Scooping Golden Moons."
Meanwhile, the BFC mall features a giant outdoor moon on its rooftop terrace, providing a backdrop against the city skyline for visitors to take photos.
A yoga event will also be held on BFC's scenic terrace, allowing participants to enjoy both fitness and relaxation against the stunning view of the city.
The event takes inspiration from classic Chinese philosophy, especially the Classic of Mountains and Seas and the thoughts of Lao Tzu, founder of Taoism.
The focus is on exploring the balance between perfection and imperfection, as symbolized by the full and waning moon, according to the malls.
In addition to the citywalk, visitors can participate in various interactive activities, including a "Bathing in the Moonlight" ceremony held at the Zigzag Bridge. The ritual is designed to showcase traditional oriental aesthetics while embracing the modern city atmosphere.
Technology is also a major component of the festival, with light shows projected on the surrounding buildings, creating an immersive, futuristic experience.