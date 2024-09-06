Yuyuan launches seven-stop citywalk for Mid-Autumn

Yuyuan Garden Malls has launched a special citywalk event for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 17 this year.

A major feature of the 2024 Shanghai Tourism Festival, the event invites visitors to explore seven different scenic sites, all part of a unique cultural journey designed to celebrate the Mid-Autumn season.

It aims to offer a one-stop experience for visitors to experience themed stops at both the malls and the nearby BFC Bund Financial Center.

The event focuses on traditional Chinese aesthetics, combined with modern elements like innovative lighting and art installations.

Throughout the citywalk, more than 20 crescent moons will light up the area, including a special double moon installation at the heart of the malls.

At the Central Plaza in Yuyuan, visitors will be greeted by the "Moon Reflection on the Water," a visual display that uses mirrors to create the illusion of the moon reflecting across rivers.

The Zigzag Bridge, another key attraction, hosts the "Twelve Moons Bath," where 12 illuminated moons will guide visitors across the water, symbolizing the changing lunar phases.