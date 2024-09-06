News / Metro

Sinan Mansions hosts international food carnival

Sinan Mansions is holding its first international food carnival over the weekend as part of the Shanghai Summer consumption festival to promote nightlife and boost consumption.
Ti Gong

Visitors to the first Sinan Food Festival on Friday.

Sinan Mansions is holding its first international food carnival over the weekend as part of the Shanghai Summer consumption festival to promote nightlife and boost consumption.

Visitors are invited to experience a fusion of gourmet food, music, and art in the historic mansions in downtown Huangpu District.

The carnival will feature 58 food vendors, including Michelin-starred and Black Pearl-rated restaurants, each offering a special off-menu dish exclusive to the event.

These limited-edition offerings aim to give guests a unique culinary experience at an affordable price.

A bazaar will present traditional products from northwest China's Qinghai Province, along with handmade crafts and cultural exhibits from around the world.

A unique feature of the carnival was the "Brain and Food" forum on Friday. Leading neuroscientists and chefs discussed the links between food and the brain, exploring how flavors and ingredients affect cognitive function.

Over the three days, 30 performances will take place across three stages, featuring artists and DJs from both home and abroad.

The Sinan Time Zone Gallery will host an exhibition featuring artworks from 20 Australian comic artists, including award-winning creators. Visitors will have the chance to enjoy both visual art and gourmet coffee at the on-site Australian coffee bar.

Ti Gong

Visitors sample drinks.

If you go:

Event: Sinan Food Festival

Date: Through Sunday

Venue: Sinan Mansions

Address: 532 Fuxing Road M.

Ti Gong

Special off-menu dishes are on offer.

