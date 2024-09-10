﻿
News / Metro

Exclusive interview with Hungarian biotech pioneer Andras Dinnyes

BioTalentum co-founder, attending the Pujiang Innovation Forum for the first time, full of praise for China as an exceptional environment for scientific and talent development.
Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei, Li Qian. Reported by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

In an exclusive interview with Shanghai Daily, Andras Dinnyes, the esteemed Hungarian biotechnologist and co-founder of BioTalentum, reflects on his two-decade-long partnership with China.

Dinnyes has worked extensively with Chinese research teams, including the renowned Chinese Academy of Sciences. He praises China as an exceptional environment for scientific and talent development, saying: "China is probably the best country around the world to run talent programs."

Though Hungary is small, it boasts a rich history of innovation, with over 20 Nobel laureates among just 10 million people. Yet, Dinnyes acknowledges that real breakthroughs require large markets and substantial opportunities.

"So, it's a perfect combination of Hungarian talent coming to China where you have lots of opportunities and great progress," he said.

At his first Pujiang Innovation Forum, Dinnyes was impressed by the event's scale and organization. He is enthusiastic about forging connections with local startups and major pharmaceutical companies, envisioning a bright future for biotech in China.

Captivated by Shanghai's rapid development and innovative energy, Dinnyes describes the city as a hub of potential innovation.

"I think, in the 21st century, innovation in medical technologies combined with AI and some other advances will be the major breakthroughs, and Shanghai is well prepared for that," he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Follow Us

