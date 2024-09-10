﻿
News / Metro

Leading expert shares insights on crucial role of technology transfer

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0
In an exclusive interview with Shanghai Daily, Johann Löhn explains how his work helps to bridge the gap between research and industry, boosting China's technological progress.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-09-10       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei, Li Qian. Reported by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Johann Löhn, a leading global expert in technology transfer, shares his insights on the crucial role of technology transfer in China's innovation scene with Shanghai Daily in an exclusive interview during the Pujiang Innovation Forum.

Löhn, honorary chairman of the Steinbeis Foundation, discusses how his work is helping to bridge the gap between research and industry, boosting China's technological progress.

The Steinbeis Foundation, known for its significant role in technology transfer worldwide, has been deeply involved in China since 1989 and expanded its presence in China by establishing a new subsidiary, Steinbeis Sustainable Technology and Management Beijing, in February.

"China and other countries have good infrastructure for research," he says. "China changed a lot, especially in the last 10 years. They put a lot into the research. Research is going up. But the next step is: how can we get the research results into the company?"

Löhn also compares China's approach with Europe's model. He points out that while China has made great strides, Europe, especially Germany, has a balanced system that supports technology transfer between large and small companies. "Smaller companies not only supply larger firms but are also at the forefront of innovation," he says.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     