﻿
News / Metro

Late teacher dubbed 'Shanghai grandma' remembered on Teachers' Day

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
Shen Cuiying, who was affectionately called "Shanghai grandma" had been a teacher at the Shanghai Fourth School for the Deaf, but was more well-known for her philanthropy.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-09-11       0
Late teacher dubbed 'Shanghai grandma' remembered on Teachers' Day
Ti Gong

Students read poems in memory of Shen Cuiying.

A retired teacher who was affectionately called "Shanghai grandma" has been remembered by people in both Shanghai and Dujiangyan, southwest China's Sichuan Province, for her heartfelt commitment to philanthropy and great love.

Shen Cuiying died in Shanghai last October at the age of 76.

Shen had been a teacher at the Shanghai Fourth School for the Deaf, but was more well-known for he philanthropy.

To support earthquake relief following the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, Shen sold a property in Shanghai, raising 4.5 million yuan (US$632,715) to build a new school in Dujiangyan City. From then, she was affectionately called "Shanghai Grandma," becoming a symbol of public welfare and charity.

Over 15 years, Shen continued to help the poor and support education in Dujiangyan, engaging in public welfare and helping local farmers sell their kiwifruit, and practising her philanthropic philosophy of helping the local area to achieve rural revitalization.

Late teacher dubbed 'Shanghai grandma' remembered on Teachers' Day
Ti Gong

The simple, yet fascinating life of Shen is remembered at the event.

The good deeds and small lights of ordinary people can become torches.

On Tuesday which marked Teachers' Day, a memorial monument to Shen was unveiled at the Shanghai Fushouyuan Cemetery. Representatives from the Shanghai Charity Foundation, civil affairs bureaus in Shanghai and Dujiangyan, and students and teachers from universities commemorated her life.

The monument is shaped like framework, implying the rebuilding of a home after a disaster. A hand shape was chosen for Shen's vocation as a teacher at a school for the deaf, symbolizing her care and protection of the children of Dujiangyan.

A kiwifruit tree next to the monument shows that the love nurtured by the "Shanghai grandma" bore fruit.

Shen's charitable spirit has been passed on, with her grandson, Zhu Jifan, succeeding her to head the Shen Cuiyin Special Fund. Zhu introduced the second phase of the "Pujiang · Minjiang Love" project during the event, which links educational resources, strengthens cultural exchanges, and conducts two-way public welfare visits between teachers and students from Shanghai and Dujiangyan.

Late teacher dubbed 'Shanghai grandma' remembered on Teachers' Day
Ti Gong

A boy reads a poem in memory of Shen.

Between September 7 and 9, the first batch of four families and teacher representatives from Dujiangyan completed a three-day stay in Shanghai, visiting landmarks and cultural buildings and experiencing a "one-day class" at the Shanghai Experimental Primary School. Subsequent activities will also take Shanghai children to Sichuan on cultural exchanges, where they can experience the unique "giant panda" culture.

Shen once said: "As long as everyone does good deeds and passes on the power of love, the whole of society will become better."

The term "Shanghai grandma" is praise from her society for Shen, and shows the great power in the charitable giving of ordinary people.

During the ceremony, an AI digital person of "Grandma Shen" appeared on the big screen, greeting everyone with a familiar tone, instantly touching hearts.

As an important part of Shen's spiritual legacy, her beloved piano, everyday clothes, glasses, and the carefully compiled news briefing collection gathered over her 15-year journey of charity, were donated by her family to the Shanghai Humanism Memorial Museum inside the cemetery.

Late teacher dubbed 'Shanghai grandma' remembered on Teachers' Day
Ti Gong

Woman lay flowers before the monument.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     