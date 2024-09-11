﻿
News / Metro

Kayaking craze takes hold in Shanghai's 'little Amazon'

The residential compounds of Jiazhou Shuijun and Jiayu Bay have become a hot spot for water sports enthusiasts looking to beat the sizzling heat.
As many residential compounds in Shanghai struggle with limited parking spaces, two communities in Yangpu District face a different challenge: finding space for kayaks.

At its peak, there were over 300 kayaks in the Jiazhou Shuijun and Jiayu Bay compounds.

Both compounds are in New Jiangwan City, where its waterways attract many kayaking enthusiasts who have turned this residential compound into a viral sensation on social media, earning it the nickname "little Amazon."

"One day, a resident took out a kayak and started paddling in the nearby river. We were all amazed, realizing that the river we had grown so accustomed to could offer such enjoyment," A resident surnamed Zhang said, recalling how the kayaking trend started. Inspired by that moment, she soon bought a three-person kayak.

Kayakers take to the water on a hot day.

To address the growing need for kayak storage, the property management and neighborhood committees collaborated to build custom racks. These racks helped organize the kayaks, but not without complaints. Some residents argued that the racks were illegal constructions, while others felt the kayakers were disrupting those who like to fish or watch birds.

Custom racks have been built to store the kayaks.

Nevertheless, kayak owners have little to worry about in terms of security, thanks to the compounds' strict measures. Moreover, they don't have to pay for storage, unlike other places where they might be charged. Some residents even store their kayaks in the lobby or underground parking lots.

The community spirit is strong among the kayakers, who chipped in to build a small pier. A warning sign was added, urging users to wear life jackets for safety. When friends or family visit, kayakers often invite them to join in, and they are happy to share their kayaks with neighbors.

Kayaking enthusiasts chipped in to build a small pier.

The compounds were built on a wetland where wildlife, including fireflies in summer, can still be seen. In response to the increasing popularity of kayaking, a water sports center was established in June to provide proper training and meet the demands of newcomers.

Wang Fang, a professor from the School of Life Sciences at Fudan University and a local resident, reminds water sports enthusiasts that their activities might impact the wildlife.

Kayakers enjoy their leisure time.

Despite the opposition and expert warnings, support and participation remain strong. On weekends and holidays, the compounds' piers buzz with activity as residents prepare their kayaks for the water. Nearby parks and shopping centers like New Jiangwan City Park and the New Jiangwan Ecological Corridor have also become popular launching points for kayakers.

On weekends, piers are busy with kayakers.

Now a seasoned kayaker, Zhang praises the water quality of New Jiangwan City. "It's safer here since most of the water is calm," she says.

Zhang has even created maps for new kayakers, detailing launch points and parking spots, which has earned her thousands of followers on social media.

Zhang made a map of kayaking launch spots in New Jiangwan City.

Source: Shanghai Morning Post   Editor: Wang Xiang
Fudan University
Yangpu
Amazon
