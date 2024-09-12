Heavy rain forecast as typhoon approaches

Shanghai will be hit by gale-force wind and heavy rain from Monday as this year's 13th typhoon Bebinca approaches the East Sea, local weather officials said on Thursday.

Bebinca's eye was 1,390 kilometers from southeast of the Ryukyu Islands at 5pm, with wind power around its center up to 108 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It is forecast to move into the East Sea on Saturday night, and continue northward until it makes landfall through the coastal area of neighboring Zhejiang Province on Monday morning.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to lash the city on Sunday and Monday with temperatures forecast to drop to around 30 degrees Celsius with lows around 28 degrees on Monday.

They will fluctuate between 28 and 34 degrees from Friday to Sunday.

Monday is the second day of the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, which will run from Sunday to Tuesday.