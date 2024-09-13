﻿
News / Metro

Man executed after argument over debt ends in murder

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
Before killing his wife, Shanghai man secretly sold couple's home and borrowed a million yuan following heavy stock market losses, then falsely claimed she had committed suicide.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
Man executed after argument over debt ends in murder
Ti Gong

The couple's wedding photo.

A man who murdered his wife after falling into debt has been executed, the victim's family told Chengdu Economic Daily on Thursday.

Gao fatally stabbed his wife, Tingting, in March, 2022, then tried to hide her body in a freezer before falsely reporting her death as suicide the next day.

Gao and Tingting were married in 2015, court records showed. By the following year, Gao had lost heavily on the stock market and secretly sold their home and borrowed over 1 million yuan (US$150,000), plunging the couple into debt.

The couple frequently argued over money. On the evening of March 1, 2022, another argument escalated. At around 8am the next day, the argument continued and Gao stabbed his wife with a fruit knife.

Man executed after argument over debt ends in murder
Ti Gong

The freezer that Gao (pictured) intended to use to hide his wife's body.

On March 3, after a failed suicide attempt, Gao called the police, claiming his wife had taken her own life. Officers quickly determined she had been murdered and he was arrested.

In June 2023, Gao was sentenced to death. He appealed, but the Shanghai High People's Court upheld the sentence in November.

"Tingting has been gone for two and a half years. We're grateful for justice, and now she can rest in peace," her sister told the newspaper. The family recently visited Tingting's grave to share the ruling.

According to the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, Gao showed no remorse or offered any apology before his death.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     