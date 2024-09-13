Man executed after argument over debt ends in murder

A man who murdered his wife after falling into debt has been executed, the victim's family told Chengdu Economic Daily on Thursday.

Gao fatally stabbed his wife, Tingting, in March, 2022, then tried to hide her body in a freezer before falsely reporting her death as suicide the next day.

Gao and Tingting were married in 2015, court records showed. By the following year, Gao had lost heavily on the stock market and secretly sold their home and borrowed over 1 million yuan (US$150,000), plunging the couple into debt.

The couple frequently argued over money. On the evening of March 1, 2022, another argument escalated. At around 8am the next day, the argument continued and Gao stabbed his wife with a fruit knife.