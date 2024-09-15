﻿
News / Metro

Expatriates enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival in Xujing

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
Basking in the moonlight and amidst the clinking of cups, expatriate families in Xujing recently enjoyed a special celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday with locals.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  18:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-15       0
Expatriates enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival in Xujing
Ti Gong

Children create a sand painting.

Basking in the moonlight and amidst the clinking of cups, expat families in Xujing recently enjoyed a special celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Tuesday with locals, where homes nearly 15,000 expatriates from more than 120 countries and regions.

Reunion is an eternal theme of the Mid-Autumn Festival for Chinese people, and a reunion feast is a reconnection of emotions and memories.

Following the tradition that has lasted for thousands of years, Hammer Henning from Germany and his family enjoyed a "long-table feast" with about 10 cuisines of various flavors served at Panlong Tiandi in a lantern-lit environment.

On the menu were barbecued pork, smoked stewed pomfret, braised pork belly in brown sauce with eggs, cold rice noodles of Yunnan Province and Shawan chicken.

"It's very nice, good for foreigners, and I can learn more about the Chinese culture," said Henning. "I like almost all of the food, from beef to noodle."

Expatriates enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival in Xujing
Ti Gong

Residents at the community make mooncakes.

Henning has been in Xujing since 2019.

"It's like my second home," he said. "It's a very pleasant place.

"It is quieter than Shanghai's center, while going there is also very convenient. But basically, you don't have to, because here you have everything what you need. It's a very convenient area.

"It's very nice as you can feel that the local authorities are taking care to keep it green and to make the whole place very pleasant and nicely maintained," he added. "Also, for us, it's a perfect location for the school near here, and I am very happy to be here."

Lee Tan, from New Zealand, is a "new comer" to the community, who has decided to stay long-term.

Expatriates enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival in Xujing
Ti Gong

The expats enjoy a feast.

"I like the community and I feel happy here," he said. "It's really fast going to downtown, and we have a lot of good things like Panlong, Lidoway and shopping malls here. It's better than downtown because it has a lot of greenery and playgrounds suitable for children.

"At the community, people are good, and it has a good mix of families, both young and senior people."

He enjoyed the banquet with his family.

"I like eating outside, especially when the weather is nice like this, which is perfect," he said. "It's a unique experience, and I like to learn more about Chinese festivals.

"The dapanji (big-plate chicken) and cold noodle are my favorite."

Located in Hongqiao International Central Business District, Xujing Town is home to a number of international communities. Multi-culturalism is taking root and prospering in the town.

Expatriates enjoy Mid-Autumn Festival in Xujing
Ti Gong

A tea ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Hongqiao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     