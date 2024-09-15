Orange level typhoon Bebinca expected to land midnight

The alert for typhoon Bebinca was upgraded to orange, the second highest level in the weather warning system, at 5pm on Sunday.

Bebinca is predicted to make landfall through coastal areas between Shanghai Pudong and Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, from Sunday midnight to Monday morning, according to local meteorological authorities.

Bebinca's center was located 435 kilometers southeast of Shanghai at 8:49am on Sunday, with a wind force of up to 144 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

It will keep moving northwest at the speed of 25km per hour with its intensity increasing.