News / Metro

A cultural feast at the "We ART Friends" Salon

Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
The workshop underscored how food has the incredible power to bring people together, turning a simple meal into a profound cultural exchange.
Arina Yakupova
Arina Yakupova
  20:22 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0

Shot by Arina Yakupova. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

This Mid-Autumn Festival, I found myself at the 7th 'We ART Friends' salon in Qingpu, immersed in a celebration of art, culture, and culinary delights.

The energy was palpable as participants from various backgrounds gathered to partake in the festivities. The day's highlight was a hands-on Shaomai cooking workshop. Shaomai are a staple of Chinese cuisine, known for their delicate wrappers and rich fillings, each symbolizing luck and longevity.

The workshop underscored how food has the incredible power to bring people together, turning a simple meal into a profound cultural exchange. As we moved on to dinner, the setting was magical, adorned with moon-themed decorations that perfectly captured the festive spirit.

Watch this vlog to learn more, and as a bonus, you can find the Shaomai recipe there.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     