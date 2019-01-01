A cultural feast at the "We ART Friends" Salon

This Mid-Autumn Festival, I found myself at the 7th 'We ART Friends' salon in Qingpu, immersed in a celebration of art, culture, and culinary delights.

The energy was palpable as participants from various backgrounds gathered to partake in the festivities. The day's highlight was a hands-on Shaomai cooking workshop. Shaomai are a staple of Chinese cuisine, known for their delicate wrappers and rich fillings, each symbolizing luck and longevity.

The workshop underscored how food has the incredible power to bring people together, turning a simple meal into a profound cultural exchange. As we moved on to dinner, the setting was magical, adorned with moon-themed decorations that perfectly captured the festive spirit.

Watch this vlog to learn more, and as a bonus, you can find the Shaomai recipe there.