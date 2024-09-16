﻿
News / Metro

Typhoon Bebinca moves inland, heavy rain and strong winds persist in Shanghai

As of midday Monday, Typhoon Bebinca's center has shifted to Kunshan in neighboring Jiangsu Province, after causing significant disruption in Shanghai.
As of midday Monday, Typhoon Bebinca's center has shifted to Kunshan in neighboring Jiangsu Province, after causing significant disruption in Shanghai.

Despite the typhoon's departure, its eastern circulation continues to affect the city with strong winds and rain, particularly in eastern districts. Weather conditions are expected to improve across most of Shanghai by evening.

At 11:00 am, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau elevated the rainstorm alert from yellow to orange, predicting over 100mm of rainfall in many areas within the next six hours.

There remains a high risk of urban flooding, waterlogging, and traffic congestion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
