Despite the Mid-Autumn holiday being disrupted by Typhoon Bebinca, the annual "Mid-Autumn Dream Gala" is being celebrated at Longhua and Xujiahui areas in Xuhui District.

As one of the most classic and historical signature events of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, the annual "Mid-Autumn Dream Gala" is being celebrated at Longhua and Xujiahui areas in Xuhui District on Tuesday afternoon and night, offering a pleasant tour for residents and visitors from home and abroad. Despite the Mid-Autumn holiday being disrupted by Typhoon Bebinca, the fair provides a option of somewhere to go for a range of activities.

Wang Ziming

At Longhua Square, visitors are invited to appreciate the artistic and poetic scenery of the "autumn river moon shadow" and "light and shadow poetic path."

On the ginkgo avenue, the fair's IP, the Tangyun Longlong Rabbit, is projected, creating an adorable image for children to chase.

Ti Gong

In the shadow space of the Longhua Pagoda, a traditional Chinese music concert will be held at night, with soulful melodies resonating in the air. The Tang-style Garden Party integrates cross-border traditional culture and intangible cultural heritage arts, inviting visitors to paint fans, sip tea, guess riddles, recite poems and get immersed in the festival atmosphere. A "moon in the water" spectacle will be presented at Longhua Square, rendering a dreamlike Mid-Autumn atmosphere. Basked in the full moon, people will be able to enjoy a feast for both the eyes and ears. A traditional Chinese opera performance featuring Peking, Huju, and Kunqu operas, Pingtan (a cherished art form renowned for its soulful storytelling and singing in the Suzhou dialect), and folk songs will be staged.

Ti Gong

Using moonlight as a medium and the fragrance of books as a gift, people immersed themselves in a Mid-Autumn bookish lifestyle at the Zikawei Library, as activities at the sub-venue are also highlights of the event. Sino-Western cultural exchange pioneer Xu Guangqi (1562-1633), the first person in China to observe celestial bodies with a telescope, has been transformed into a cute cartoon image, creating a contrast with the giant moon check-in installation. In 1631, Xu, who observed a lunar eclipse through a telescope, said: "If you don't use this method and rely only on your eyes, the dazzling light is not true."

Ti Gong

This Mid-Autumn Festival, citizens and tourists can visit the library and start a dialogue with "Xu Guangqi on the moon." A Mid-Autumn market has been set up in the square outside the library, where visitors can taste a special Mid-Autumn tea blend and and experience the Shanghai-style celebration.