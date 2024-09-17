An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai
NBA star Stephen Curry is so welcomed in Shanghai that even Typhoon Bebinca did not deter fans' enthusiasm.
More than 10,000 basketball lovers had a memorable time with Curry at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on Monday night, as the Curry Brand China Tour successfully wrapped up its final leg in Shanghai.
"Ni Hao Shanghai!" the four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist greeted the passionate Shanghai audience and said that the reception he received outweighed that on his previous visit.
On his first visit to Shanghai since 2019, Curry's warm-up exercise session and signature 3-point shoots livened the atmosphere for fans.
The NBA star also participated in an exhibition game between Team Pangu and Team Curry, which inspired the audience to cheer for both professional and amateur players, before extending his greetings for the Mid-Autumn Festival to viewers.
The week-long Curry Brand China tour includes previous two stops in Chengdu and Shenyang, where he greeted local sports lovers, basketball players as well as Chinese professional mixed martial artist Zhang Weili.
In Shanghai, the Golden State Warriors point guard also participated in the 3-point shooting competition which lifts up the atmosphere for local fans as well as those from out of town.