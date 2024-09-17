﻿
News / Metro

An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0
More than 10,000 basketball lovers watched NBA star Stephen Curry at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on Monday night despite the impact of Typhoon Bebinca.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  14:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-17       0

NBA star Stephen Curry is so welcomed in Shanghai that even Typhoon Bebinca did not deter fans' enthusiasm.

More than 10,000 basketball lovers had a memorable time with Curry at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on Monday night, as the Curry Brand China Tour successfully wrapped up its final leg in Shanghai.

"Ni Hao Shanghai!" the four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist greeted the passionate Shanghai audience and said that the reception he received outweighed that on his previous visit.

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Ding Yining.

On his first visit to Shanghai since 2019, Curry's warm-up exercise session and signature 3-point shoots livened the atmosphere for fans.

The NBA star also participated in an exhibition game between Team Pangu and Team Curry, which inspired the audience to cheer for both professional and amateur players, before extending his greetings for the Mid-Autumn Festival to viewers.

An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

NBA star Stephen Curry takes a selfie with the Shanghai audience on Monday as his week-long tour in China wraps up.

The week-long Curry Brand China tour includes previous two stops in Chengdu and Shenyang, where he greeted local sports lovers, basketball players as well as Chinese professional mixed martial artist Zhang Weili.

In Shanghai, the Golden State Warriors point guard also participated in the 3-point shooting competition which lifts up the atmosphere for local fans as well as those from out of town.

An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Fervent Curry fans greet the NBA star with self-made slogans.

An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Curry demonstrates his iconic 3-point shoot.

An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai
Dong Jun / SHINE

Curry greets fellow players in the exhibition game on Monday night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NBA
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     