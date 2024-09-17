An entertaining show as NBA star Stephen Curry wraps up his China tour in Shanghai

NBA star Stephen Curry is so welcomed in Shanghai that even Typhoon Bebinca did not deter fans' enthusiasm.

More than 10,000 basketball lovers had a memorable time with Curry at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium on Monday night, as the Curry Brand China Tour successfully wrapped up its final leg in Shanghai.

"Ni Hao Shanghai!" the four-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist greeted the passionate Shanghai audience and said that the reception he received outweighed that on his previous visit.