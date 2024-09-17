﻿
Rising opera star celebrates with Disney's Duffy

Disney Resort teams up with Shanghai Huju Opera Theater to present a special edition of the hit show "Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends" featuring 11-year-old Xu Zitian.
Shanghai Disney Resort has teamed up with the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater to present a special edition of its hit show "Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends" to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Today's performance, held on the Enchanted Storybook Castle stage, offered guests a one-of-a-kind way to celebrate the traditional festival through a unique Disney experience infused with a local twist.

Ti Gong

A special edition of "Enjoying the Moon with Duffy and Friends" show celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The show featured 11-year-old rising star Xu Zitian from the Shanghai Huju Opera Theater, who dazzled the audience as Chang'e, the moon goddess from the Chinese legend "Chang'e Flying to the Moon."

Xu performed the Duffy Month theme song, "Let's Get Together," in Shanghai dialect for the first time, adding a special local touch.

"Bringing together beloved Duffy and Friends with this unique Shanghai art form during one of the most important traditional Chinese festivals is one of the many ways that Shanghai Disney Resort is creating authentic connections with our guests to provide them with unforgettable experiences," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Ti Gong

Xu Zitian, playing Chang'e, performs with Duffy.

