Academy for Clinical Innovation and Transformation of Shanghai opens

A one-stop platform to boost medical innovation and commercialization of clinical achievements was unveiled in Shanghai's Zhangjiang High-Tech Park on Friday.

The Academy for Clinical Innovation and Translation of Shanghai will serve as a place to turn medical research into products, officials said. City-level hospitals will be able to use the academy to make new breakthroughs in clinical service, artificial intelligence and data mining in the medical field, they added, noting investment and commercialization are important in creating a business model that embodies cross-disciplinary integration.

Essentially, they said, the academy will serve as a high-quality medical achievement incubation platform that helps researchers and designers turn technological achievements into businesses with advanced core technology.

"We will establish a full service process, explore the route of transferring hospital intellectual property licenses and pricing equity investment and build a 'fund plus base' lifecycle incubation chain," said Wang Xingpeng, director of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center, which oversees the academy.

In addition, the academy will build a medical big-data AI algorithm R&D service platform, an AI big data commercial insurance actuarial risk control analysis platform and a real-world medical data mining and corpus service platform to boost digital and smart transformation of the biomedicine industry in Shanghai.