Suhe Tea Market begins in Jing'an District

The first-ever Suhe Tea Market has kicked off in Jing'an District, marking the beginning of the 29th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival.

This tea extravaganza, held at the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World over the weekend, brought together a variety of exquisite teas, including white tea from Fujian Province and green tea from Jiangsu Province.

It also featured a diverse array of teaware, cultural products, and traditional crafts, offering opportunities to craft personalized tea blends, experience the unique fusion of tea and spirits, and participate in activities including traditional costume photo ops, alleyway games, and lacquer fan making.