Suhe Tea Market begins in Jing'an District

  19:26 UTC+8, 2024-09-23       0
The first-ever Suhe Tea Market at the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World marks the beginning of the 29th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival.
Ti Gong

Foreigners take part in this year's tea festival.

The first-ever Suhe Tea Market has kicked off in Jing'an District, marking the beginning of the 29th Shanghai International Tea Culture Tourism Festival.

This tea extravaganza, held at the Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World over the weekend, brought together a variety of exquisite teas, including white tea from Fujian Province and green tea from Jiangsu Province.

It also featured a diverse array of teaware, cultural products, and traditional crafts, offering opportunities to craft personalized tea blends, experience the unique fusion of tea and spirits, and participate in activities including traditional costume photo ops, alleyway games, and lacquer fan making.

Ti Gong

Traditional Chinese culture performances take place at the Suhe Tea Market.

With the aim of establishing Jing'an as the go-to destination for tea enthusiasts, this year's festival launched the "Tea Culture Check-In Map," which features popular tea brands and shops in the district, along with discounts and special ticket deals to encourage participation.

Additionally, under the theme "The Fragrance of Tea in Poetry," a tea art exchange and showcase event for primary and middle school students will be held across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
