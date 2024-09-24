Shanghai Disney Resort to implement real-name ticketing policy

Shanghai Disney Resort on Tuesday announced it will adopt a new real-name ticketing policy, which is expected to be launched prior to the yearend.

The current ticketing rule for visitors to the park is that a person can buy a maximum of five tickets with just one identity card. This facilitates ticket purchases, but comes with the risk of ticket scalping.

The new ticketing policy aims to enhance the guest experience and is in support of government efforts to crack down on illegal commercial activities, according to Shanghai Disney Resort.

Once the new policy is launched, each guest will be required to use his or her own official identity card to purchase a ticket – with each guest allowed to buy only one ticket per day. This ticket purchase can be done either online or at the venue.

When entering Shanghai Disneyland, each guest must produce the official identity card used to purchase his or her ticket.

The new policy will also apply to special tickets. As for tickets for children, the current height requirement will be canceled, with age used as the only criterion.

Children aged 3 to 11 years old on the day of their visit will be eligible for a child ticket. Children under the age of 3 years old will receive free park admission on the day of their visit.

Shanghai Disneyland, which opened in June 2016, is the first and only Disney resort destination on the Chinese mainland and the sixth in the world.