There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters
The Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 is around the corner, taking place from September 30 to October 13 at the Qizhong Tennis Center.
To make your journey to the matches smoother, special transportation services have been arranged for spectators, including shuttle buses and customized transfer lines.
Choose eco-friendly travel options and start planning your route now.
Spectator Shuttle Bus Service
A shuttle bus pickup point has been set up at the South Square exit of Metro Line 1 Xinzhuang Station, offering transportation to and from the venue.
Additionally, they will provide a shuttle service from the Qizhong Tennis Center to Shanghai Stadium, ensuring everyone a safe journey back.
Customized Transfer Lines
For those traveling from various parts of the city, tailor-made transfer lines in collaboration with Johnson-Zhixing have been introduced. Tickets are available for pre-sale via the Jiushi Sports App and the Ctrip App.
Custom Lines (One-Way Fare: 38 yuan):
Hongqiao Railway Station (Hongqiao West Long-Distance Bus Station) → Qizhong Tennis Center
Qizhong Tennis Center → Century Avenue
Qizhong Tennis Center → Zhongshan Park
Qizhong Tennis Center → Wujiaochang
Qizhong Tennis Center → People's Square
Pick-Up and Drop-Off Points:
Qizhong Tennis Center Departure: Opposite Gate 2, at the Yuanjiang Road and Kunyang Road bus station.
Qizhong Tennis Center Arrival: 50 meters from Gate 2.
Hongqiao Railway Station: Inside the Hongqiao West Long-Distance Bus Station (refer to signage on-site for exact locations).
Century Avenue: Near Exit 12 of Century Avenue Metro Station.
Zhongshan Park: Near Exit 11 of Zhongshan Park Metro Station.
Wujiaochang: Near Exit 4 of Wujiaochang Metro Station on Siping Road.
People's Square: Near Wusheng Road bus station.