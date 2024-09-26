News / Metro

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0
To make your journey to the matches smoother, special transportation services have been arranged for spectators, including shuttle buses and customized transfer lines.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:21 UTC+8, 2024-09-26       0

The Rolex Shanghai Masters 2024 is around the corner, taking place from September 30 to October 13 at the Qizhong Tennis Center.

To make your journey to the matches smoother, special transportation services have been arranged for spectators, including shuttle buses and customized transfer lines.

Choose eco-friendly travel options and start planning your route now.

Spectator Shuttle Bus Service

A shuttle bus pickup point has been set up at the South Square exit of Metro Line 1 Xinzhuang Station, offering transportation to and from the venue.

Additionally, they will provide a shuttle service from the Qizhong Tennis Center to Shanghai Stadium, ensuring everyone a safe journey back.

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

Customized Transfer Lines

For those traveling from various parts of the city, tailor-made transfer lines in collaboration with Johnson-Zhixing have been introduced. Tickets are available for pre-sale via the Jiushi Sports App and the Ctrip App.

Custom Lines (One-Way Fare: 38 yuan):

Hongqiao Railway Station (Hongqiao West Long-Distance Bus Station) → Qizhong Tennis Center

Qizhong Tennis Center → Century Avenue

Qizhong Tennis Center → Zhongshan Park

Qizhong Tennis Center → Wujiaochang

Qizhong Tennis Center → People's Square

Pick-Up and Drop-Off Points:

Qizhong Tennis Center Departure: Opposite Gate 2, at the Yuanjiang Road and Kunyang Road bus station.

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

Qizhong Tennis Center Arrival: 50 meters from Gate 2.

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

Hongqiao Railway Station: Inside the Hongqiao West Long-Distance Bus Station (refer to signage on-site for exact locations).

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

Century Avenue: Near Exit 12 of Century Avenue Metro Station.

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

Zhongshan Park: Near Exit 11 of Zhongshan Park Metro Station.

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

Wujiaochang: Near Exit 4 of Wujiaochang Metro Station on Siping Road.

There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters

People's Square: Near Wusheng Road bus station.



There and away: How to get to and from the Rolex Masters
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Stadium
Hongqiao
Wujiaochang
Zhongshan Park
Rolex
Ctrip
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     