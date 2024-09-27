Doctors take a new approach to cholesterol dangers

Targeting an important risk factor of heart disease and stroke, the Shanghai Medical Doctor Association's cardiologist and laboratory physician branches jointly kicked off a management program for people with different levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) to enhance cardiovascular disease prevention and control.

LDL-C is known as the "bad cholesterol," because excess can contribute to atherosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

Cardiovascular disease is currently the top cause of death for Chinese people. Atherosis is a main reason for heart attacks and strokes, while high blood fat, especially excessive LDL-C, is the major risk factor for atherosis.

Specific management of people with different levels of risk is key for more effective treatment and prevention. Dr Qian Juying, director of the cardiologist branch, said the program would separate people into low, middle and high risks.

"We have started trials in some hospitals to give patients more individualized management to help patients control their blood fat and reduce the risk of negative events," she said.

Experts also highlighted the importance of public education.



Shanghai Health Promotion Center has teamed up with Baoshao District Health Commission to launch a health promotion lecture for office workers on heart health and mental stability.

Dr Li Jian from Huashan Hospital said more young and middle-aged people are suffering from cardiovascular diseases in recent years.