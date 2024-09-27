Doctors take a new approach to cholesterol dangers
Targeting an important risk factor of heart disease and stroke, the Shanghai Medical Doctor Association's cardiologist and laboratory physician branches jointly kicked off a management program for people with different levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) to enhance cardiovascular disease prevention and control.
LDL-C is known as the "bad cholesterol," because excess can contribute to atherosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries.
Cardiovascular disease is currently the top cause of death for Chinese people. Atherosis is a main reason for heart attacks and strokes, while high blood fat, especially excessive LDL-C, is the major risk factor for atherosis.
Specific management of people with different levels of risk is key for more effective treatment and prevention. Dr Qian Juying, director of the cardiologist branch, said the program would separate people into low, middle and high risks.
"We have started trials in some hospitals to give patients more individualized management to help patients control their blood fat and reduce the risk of negative events," she said.
Experts also highlighted the importance of public education.
Shanghai Health Promotion Center has teamed up with Baoshao District Health Commission to launch a health promotion lecture for office workers on heart health and mental stability.
Dr Li Jian from Huashan Hospital said more young and middle-aged people are suffering from cardiovascular diseases in recent years.
"We found people with quicker life pace, higher requirement on themselves and other people, poor temper and unhealthy lifestyle have higher risk of cardiovascular diseases," Li said. "Many people think they can feel strong sickness if having heart disease, however the disease takes place and develops quietly. People may only feel chest tightness sometimes. It is always too late if heart attack really happens.
"Regular health checkups and control of LDL-C are very important. We want all the people to take LDL-C seriously and receive professional evaluation with their report.
"Controlling LDL-C should start from lifestyle change. Quitting smoking, adopting proper diet, doing exercises and keeping healthy weight all help. Changing the static status, which means stretching and relaxing the body every 90 minutes, is necessary," Li said. "Keeping a stable mental status and slowing down the life pace are also helpful."