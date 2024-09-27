Top products chosen as Shanghai's best souvenirs
Have you been looking for souvenirs that best represent Shanghai?
Elegant, classic, innovative and trendy, 66 souvenirs featuring haipai (Shanghai-style) culture have been selected as the 2024 Shanghai Souvenirs by the Shanghai Consumer Council on Friday.
They include many hit products, including best sellers on various Internet platforms and popular offline products.
Silk scarves, pankou (buttons on cheongsam), fragrances, candles, fans, sachets, tea sets, coffee and palmier (pastries) are on the list.
Since its launch during the Double Five Shopping Festival, products have gone through preliminary selection by industry experts and votes of consumers on TikTok. Out of more than 500 applications, 66 products won out.