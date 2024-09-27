News / Metro

Top products chosen as Shanghai's best souvenirs

Some 66 products have been named from an initial 500 applications to best represent the city after an exhaustive selection process involving experts and members of the public.
Ti Gong

A silk scarf was one of the chosen souvenirs.

Have you been looking for souvenirs that best represent Shanghai?

Elegant, classic, innovative and trendy, 66 souvenirs featuring haipai (Shanghai-style) culture have been selected as the 2024 Shanghai Souvenirs by the Shanghai Consumer Council on Friday.

They include many hit products, including best sellers on various Internet platforms and popular offline products.

Ti Gong

A dessert in the shape of an ancient cooking vessel.

Silk scarves, pankou (buttons on cheongsam), fragrances, candles, fans, sachets, tea sets, coffee and palmier (pastries) are on the list.

Since its launch during the Double Five Shopping Festival, products have gone through preliminary selection by industry experts and votes of consumers on TikTok. Out of more than 500 applications, 66 products won out.

Ti Gong

Pankou, the buttons used on cheongsam.

Ti Gong

Some of the souvenirs on display.

Ti Gong

The souvenirs include local palmier (pastries in the shape of a palm leaf) .

