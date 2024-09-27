Here are the National Day holiday traffic restrictions

Traffic bans will be implemented on some roads around the Bund and the Lujiazui area in Shanghai during the evenings of the upcoming National Day holiday, the Shanghai Police have announced.

On the west side of the Huangpu River, no motor vehicles will be allowed in the area surrounded by Liyang Road (south section of the Changzhi Road), Changzhi Road, Tiantong Road, Qufu Road, Xizang Road N., Xizang Road M., Beijing Road W., Chengdu Road N., Chongqing Road M., Huaihai Road M., Huaihai Road E., Renmin Road, Dongmen Road and other roads along the riverside from 4:30pm to 11:30pm between September 30 and October 7.

The east section of Yan'an Elevated Road, will only allow cars from the Bund Tunnel or entering the Bund Tunnel, or the Yan'an Road E. Tunnel.

The east-to-west direction of Yan'an Road E. Tunnel will only allow cars to exit the tunnel and enter Yan'an Elevated Road via the on-ramp on Fujian Road. The west-to-east direction will only allow cars to exit Yan'an Elevated Road via the off-ramp on Fujian Road and enter Yan'an East Road Tunnel.

On the eastern riverside in the Pudong New Area, cars will be prohibited from entering the area surrounded by Baibu Street, Lujiazui Ring Road, Shibu Street and the riverside.

Also, in the area bound by Nansuzhou Road (the eastern section to the Henan Road M.), Henan Road M., Henan Road S., Renmin Road, Xinkaihe Road and the riverside roads, all non-motor vehicles will be prohibited during the same hours.

Along with the traffic bans, the Huangpu River Sightseeing Tunnel will be closed from 8pm to 9:30pm on September 30 and from 4pm to 9:30pm every day during the holiday.

Moreover, the Dongjin ferry line will suspend service from 12pm to 6:30pm every day during the holiday as well.