Children enjoy traditional customs, games and food

  20:11 UTC+8, 2024-09-28
Children at Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten celebrated the upcoming National Day by wearing traditional costumes of different nationalities and enjoying their unique cultures.
Children at Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten celebrated the upcoming National Day by wearing traditional costumes of different nationalities and enjoying their unique cultures.

A bazaar showing typical food, clothes and events was set up at the kindergarten on Friday, when children tried specialities like coconut juice from the Hainan stall, self-made nori rolls at the Jilin stall and butter tea at the Tibet stall.

Ti Gong

Children at Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten try the dance of the Dai nationality in Yunan Province.

Expatriate children at the kindergarten were extremely happy enjoying the dances of the Dai ethnic group in Yunan, archery from Inner Mongolia, lane or (longtong) games in Shanghai and face-changing performance of Sichuan opera.

The kindergarten invited professionals to explain and introduce these cultural events to children to promote China's different cultures and enhance their understanding.

"It is an educational course called Approaching China, through which our Chinese and expatriate children can learn about the country and its diversified culture," said Gong Min, principal of Shanghai Wunan Kindergarten.

Ti Gong

Children try archery popular in Inner Mongolia.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
