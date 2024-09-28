Conference strengthens ties between China and Arab nations

The first conference of the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance, held in Shanghai on Friday, discussed issues such as China-Arab high-quality development, high-standard opening-up cooperation and the Palestinian issue.

China-Arab Think Tank Alliance was established in January 2024. Representatives from nearly 40 think tanks in China, 19 Arab countries and the Arab League, as well as some Arab diplomatic envoys to China, attended the conference. It was hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and organized by the China-Arab Research Center for Reform and Development.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said at the opening ceremony that the alliance is the result of deepening traditional friendly relations and political mutual trust between China and Arab nations. He emphasized that it serves as an important measure for jointly meeting challenges and creating a better future.

The alliance is expected to focus on five key goals including serving development, supporting cooperation, promoting peace, calling for justice and expanding exchanges, said Deng.

Deng called on think tanks from both sides to raise common voices on the Palestine problem and other issues, offer solutions for long-term peace and stability in the region, and work toward a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early stage.

Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States, along with other Arab representatives, commended China's development achievements and expressed their expectations for further deepening cooperation with China and working together toward modernization.

Arab representatives also praised China's contributions in promoting regional peace, including its efforts in the Palestinian question.

Li Yansong, executive director of the China-Arab Research Center for Reform and Development and president of Shanghai International Studies University, said at the closing ceremony that the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance has become an official platform for exchanges between Chinese and Arab think tanks.

Through in-depth cooperation, the two sides will promote more convergence on the road of rejuvenation and provide intellectual support for building a China-Arab community with a shared future, he said.