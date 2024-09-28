News / Metro

Conference strengthens ties between China and Arab nations

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
The first conference of the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance, held in Shanghai, discussed issues such as China-Arab high-quality development, cooperation and the Palestinian issue.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:57 UTC+8, 2024-09-28       0
Conference strengthens ties between China and Arab nations

The conference.

The first conference of the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance, held in Shanghai on Friday, discussed issues such as China-Arab high-quality development, high-standard opening-up cooperation and the Palestinian issue.

China-Arab Think Tank Alliance was established in January 2024. Representatives from nearly 40 think tanks in China, 19 Arab countries and the Arab League, as well as some Arab diplomatic envoys to China, attended the conference. It was hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and organized by the China-Arab Research Center for Reform and Development.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said at the opening ceremony that the alliance is the result of deepening traditional friendly relations and political mutual trust between China and Arab nations. He emphasized that it serves as an important measure for jointly meeting challenges and creating a better future.

The alliance is expected to focus on five key goals including serving development, supporting cooperation, promoting peace, calling for justice and expanding exchanges, said Deng.

Deng called on think tanks from both sides to raise common voices on the Palestine problem and other issues, offer solutions for long-term peace and stability in the region, and work toward a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early stage.

Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States, along with other Arab representatives, commended China's development achievements and expressed their expectations for further deepening cooperation with China and working together toward modernization.

Arab representatives also praised China's contributions in promoting regional peace, including its efforts in the Palestinian question.

Li Yansong, executive director of the China-Arab Research Center for Reform and Development and president of Shanghai International Studies University, said at the closing ceremony that the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance has become an official platform for exchanges between Chinese and Arab think tanks.

Through in-depth cooperation, the two sides will promote more convergence on the road of rejuvenation and provide intellectual support for building a China-Arab community with a shared future, he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     