Surgeons remove chopstick punctured through face

A life of 29-year-old man whose lower face was punctured through with a chopstick during a fight has been saved by Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital.

The chopstick entered the left ear of the patient surnamed Xue and reached his oropharynx. Fortunately, the chopstick was about one milliliter away from a major artery and vein, doctors said after CT scanning.

After a careful check and evaluation, doctors from multiple departments conducted surgery.

"Since the chopstick was in a deep position and close to the skull base, there were many important blood vessels in the place," said Dr Shi Runjie, director of the hospital's ENT department.

"There are many important blood vessels in the place. If removing it directly, there is risk of serious blooding. The normal process should make a big incision and remove important structures like lower jawbone. After discussion, we decided to use an endoscope as assistance to reduce the surgical incision and expose the chopstick to separate nearby important blood vessels to reduce harm to the patient by the largest extent."