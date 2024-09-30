German welcomed as 100 millionth visitor of Oriental Pearl TV Tower

The historic moment not only proved the appeal of the TV tower as a landmark of Shanghai, but also highlighted the unique charm of the city as an international travel destination.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's iconic tourist attraction, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, welcomed German Peter Bar as its 100 millionth visitor on Sunday. Meanwhile, an art installation by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism made its debut at the landmark. The historic moment not only proved the immense appeal of the TV tower as a landmark of Shanghai, but also highlighted the unique charm of the city as an international travel destination. Baur received a commemorative certificate from Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo and a souvenir tower model from Fang Shizhong, deputy director of the publicity department of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

"Shanghai has one of the world's best skylines and the light show in Shanghai is absolutely incredible, making Shanghai No.1 destination," Baur said. "Shanghai is the future, and future already becomes real here." "We met a lot of friendly people here, and it's a very great experience for the first time here, we will come back," his wife said. On the day of the event, the Shanghai art installation made its debut at the tower, attracting attention with its unique creativity and visual impact. To express the vibrancy and diversity of the city, the designer Tore Claesson chose a bold and vibrant color scheme, reflective of Shanghai.

Ti Gong

"The upward-pointing triangles represent the city's focus on technology and business, and the 'S' shape represents the Huangpu River, paying homage to the city's geography and emphasizing the river's significance," Claesson said. "Overall, the combination of varied shapes and colors, none exactly the same as another, conveys the joyfulness that characterizes Shanghai. This resonates with long-term residents, newcomers, visitors, and tourists alike, much like the city's innovative and groundbreaking architecture." Zhong Xiaomin, director general of the administration, presented Claesson with a "Shanghai Gift." The event was not only a display of Shanghai's city image but also part of Shanghai's efforts to become "China's first stop for inbound tourists." Since last year, Shanghai has seen a remarkable rebound in inbound tourism, welcoming over 3 million visitors in the first half of this year – a staggering 140-percent increase from the previous year. To further enhance its appeal, the city has rolled out more than 120 premium inbound tourism routes, offering a variety of local experiences.