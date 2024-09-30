News / Metro

German welcomed as 100 millionth visitor of Oriental Pearl TV Tower

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
The historic moment not only proved the appeal of the TV tower as a landmark of Shanghai, but also highlighted the unique charm of the city as an international travel destination.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
German welcomed as 100 millionth visitor of Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Ti Gong

Shanghai's iconic tourist attraction, the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, welcomed German Peter Bar as its 100 millionth visitor on Sunday. Meanwhile, an art installation by the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism made its debut at the landmark.

The historic moment not only proved the immense appeal of the TV tower as a landmark of Shanghai, but also highlighted the unique charm of the city as an international travel destination.

Baur received a commemorative certificate from Shanghai Vice Mayor Liu Duo and a souvenir tower model from Fang Shizhong, deputy director of the publicity department of Shanghai.

German welcomed as 100 millionth visitor of Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Ti Gong

Fang Shizhong (right), deputy director of the publicity department of Shanghai, presents a gift to the 100 millionth visitor, Peter Baur from Germany.

"Shanghai has one of the world's best skylines and the light show in Shanghai is absolutely incredible, making Shanghai No.1 destination," Baur said. "Shanghai is the future, and future already becomes real here."

"We met a lot of friendly people here, and it's a very great experience for the first time here, we will come back," his wife said.

On the day of the event, the Shanghai art installation made its debut at the tower, attracting attention with its unique creativity and visual impact.

To express the vibrancy and diversity of the city, the designer Tore Claesson chose a bold and vibrant color scheme, reflective of Shanghai.

German welcomed as 100 millionth visitor of Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Ti Gong

Zhong Xiaomin (left), director general of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, presents a gift to Tore Claesson.

"The upward-pointing triangles represent the city's focus on technology and business, and the 'S' shape represents the Huangpu River, paying homage to the city's geography and emphasizing the river's significance," Claesson said.

"Overall, the combination of varied shapes and colors, none exactly the same as another, conveys the joyfulness that characterizes Shanghai. This resonates with long-term residents, newcomers, visitors, and tourists alike, much like the city's innovative and groundbreaking architecture."

Zhong Xiaomin, director general of the administration, presented Claesson with a "Shanghai Gift."

The event was not only a display of Shanghai's city image but also part of Shanghai's efforts to become "China's first stop for inbound tourists."

Since last year, Shanghai has seen a remarkable rebound in inbound tourism, welcoming over 3 million visitors in the first half of this year – a staggering 140-percent increase from the previous year. To further enhance its appeal, the city has rolled out more than 120 premium inbound tourism routes, offering a variety of local experiences.

German welcomed as 100 millionth visitor of Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Ti Gong

The Shanghai art installation is at the square of Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu River
Huangpu
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     