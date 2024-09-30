Shanghai Science and Technology Museum to reopen next year

The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum would reopen by the end of 2025 after extensive renovations, director Ni Minjing said.

The reopening was announced with the launch of a bold action plan (2024-2027) aimed at transforming the museum and its two branches – the Shanghai Natural History Museum and the Shanghai Astronomy Museum – into a vibrant innovation hub.

The science and technology museum has been closed since April last year for its largest renovation in over 20 years. Planned upgrades include enhancements to permanent exhibits and cinemas, as well as the introduction of captivating art installations and interactive experience zones such as the "Future Innovation Camp."

Ni highlighted the museum's commitment to creating a dynamic community for science and innovation after its reopening.

"During the closure on Mondays, our cinemas, restaurants, and workshops will remain open. If you want to catch a movie at 10 pm, our screening rooms will be ready to welcome you," he said.

He revealed that next year the natural history museum would launch a special exhibition on Chinese dinosaurs.

It will also continue three major projects – establishing "One Square Meter Museums" in 100 schools, nurturing 100 young "Future Museum Directors," and developing 100 "Natural Science Cultural and Artistic Courses."

The "One Square Meter Museum" aims to enrich science education by providing rotating exhibits of specimens in schools, while the "Future Museum Directors" encourages children to get involved in shaping their museum experiences, Ni said.

The astronomy museum plans to offer immersive metaverse experiences and upgrade its solar tower exhibition. It also seeks to strengthen partnerships with institutions in Dunhuang and Wenchang for enhanced educational opportunities.

To further improve public cultural services, all three museums will introduce multilingual support.

Over the next three years, they plan to launch at least 12 original exhibitions and host three high-caliber international exhibitions. Furthermore, they aim to develop a cluster of intellectual property brands, releasing over 300 cultural products each year.