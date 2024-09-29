CNS made a surprise appearance on the maiden voyage of the new China Eastern route between Shanghai and Venice.

Woa. CNS is really taking off. September 26 marked the maiden voyage of China Eastern Airlines' new Venice-to-Shanghai route (MU786), and flyers were in for a special treat! City News Service (CNS), the official media sponsor for the journey, ran in-flight videos showcasing CNS as the premier platform for introducing the city, offering a curated taste of local news, dining recommendations, and essential tips for navigating daily life in China's buzzing metropolis. It was more than just a flight – CNS made sure it was a window to Shanghai before the wheels even touched the ground.



5 Photos | View Slide Show › Special gifts of the theme-flights to passengers.

Onboard travelers learns about City News Service.













From the moment passengers stepped aboard, the experience was designed to impress. Each was handed commemorative CNS-themed boarding passes and sleek passport holders, setting the stage for what would be no ordinary flight. Inside the cabin, Italian flight attendant, blending style with warmth, welcomed everyone with an introduction to CNS, highlighting the platform's value as a one-stop resource for all things Shanghai. Whether it's discovering iconic local dishes like xiaolongbao or making sense of the city's 144-hour visa-free policy, CNS had passengers covered with tailored tips and insider recommendations. It wasn't just a flight; it was an immersive preview of Shanghai's culture and convenience, right at 30,000 feet.

During the flight, a series of interactive activities invited passengers to share postcards reflecting on Shanghai's vibrant nightlife, iconic architecture, and world-class cuisine. Travelers eagerly shared their impressions – some celebrated the city's lively bar scene and serene green spaces, while others marveled at the seamless blend of modern skyscrapers and historic landmarks like The Bund. "Shanghai cuisine is fantastic. From xiaolongbao to street food, there's so much deliciousness. High-end restaurants serve international dishes, too. There's something for everyone," one passenger wrote. The collaboration between CNS and China Eastern Airlines wasn't just about the flight – it was about giving foreign visitors a sense of home before they even touched down. CNS, with its expert visa guidance, restaurant picks, and tips on nightlife hotspots, aims to ensure travelers are fully supported and prepared to explore the city. The onboard Wi-Fi allowed passengers to dive into the CNS platform mid-flight, offering them a head start on discovering Shanghai's pulse long before landing.