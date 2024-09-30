Shanghai launches city image film for 7th CIIE

As the countdown to the 7th China International Import Expo begins, Shanghai has unveiled its theme city image film, "Shanghai: We Are the Future."

The film highlights Shanghai's vibrant and innovative character.



Scheduled from November 5 to 10, the CIIE aims to showcase global opportunities and foster collaboration between China and the world.

The film emphasizes Shanghai's commitment to openness, innovation, and inclusivity, reflecting its role as a dynamic city full of development potential.



The film is now available across various online and offline platforms, inviting the world to share in the opportunities that lie ahead.