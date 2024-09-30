News / Metro

Shanghai launches city image film for 7th CIIE

SHINE
  10:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0
As the countdown to the 7th China International Import Expo begins, Shanghai has unveiled its theme city image film, "Shanghai: We Are the Future."
SHINE
  10:06 UTC+8, 2024-09-30       0

As the countdown to the 7th China International Import Expo begins, Shanghai has unveiled its theme city image film, "Shanghai: We Are the Future."

The film highlights Shanghai's vibrant and innovative character.

Scheduled from November 5 to 10, the CIIE aims to showcase global opportunities and foster collaboration between China and the world.

The film emphasizes Shanghai's commitment to openness, innovation, and inclusivity, reflecting its role as a dynamic city full of development potential.

The film is now available across various online and offline platforms, inviting the world to share in the opportunities that lie ahead.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     